Neighbor rescued woman from house fire

Firefighters in Plainville are on the scene of a house fire on Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Dispatchers confirmed that the fire on Diamond Avenue.

Firefighters said the call came in around 6:10 a.m.

"When we pulled up on scene, we had fire venting out of the front window and the side window," said Chief Kevin Toner, Plainville Fire Department.

The fire appeared to have started in a bedroom.

Firefighters said two women were home at the time and were able to escape to dial 911.

"They were sleeping when the fire started, so they grabbed what they could and got out," Toner said. "But, the fire got a good jump on them."

A nextdoor neighbor, a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, said he actually crawled through a window to see if anyone inside needed help.

"No one answered the door so I yelled through the window and I asked them if they needed help," said Kevin Bournival, the neighbor. "They said yes, so I ran through the door! Thank God it was unlocked. I asked them how many people, animals, it was only them two. I told them to get out because it was getting smokey."

He told Channel 3 that he was able to help them get out.

Pets were also in the home, but firefighters believe they also escaped. The neighbor said he helped with that as well.

"They had one dog in a crate and five cats, actually," Bournival said.

The fire was put out within 40 minutes.

Firefighters said the victims can't return home for a while due to the amount of damage the home sustained.

"It looks like the main damage is that one bedroom and the outside of the home," Toner said.

The American Red Cross is helping.

There's no word on a cause.