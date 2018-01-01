wx_icon Huntsville 64°

wx_icon Florence 64°

wx_icon Fayetteville 59°

wx_icon Decatur 63°

wx_icon Scottsboro 61°

Clear

Keep America Beautiful volunteers build living spaces for 60 Dallas fire stations

Keep America Beautiful, the national non-profit dedicated to community improvement, is celebrating 65 years of dedica...

Posted: Jan. 22, 2018 2:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2018 3:07 PM

Keep America Beautiful, the national non-profit dedicated to community improvement, is celebrating 65 years of dedication to community improvement.

Scroll for more content...

The national non-profit organization held its national conference in Dallas this week, with volunteers gathering for a 'Build and Grow' session of putting together picnic tables and benches at 60 Dallas Fire Rescue stations.

Keep Dallas Beautiful was awarded a grant from Lowe's to create the living spaces, with the help of neighborhood schools and volunteers.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events