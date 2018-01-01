Nicole Kidman says in SAG speech 'our careers can go beyond 40 years old'

A flu-stricken Nicole Kidman had tears in her eyes as she accepted her first Screen Actors Guild Award on Sunday for her role in HBO's "Big Little Lies."

By Kidman's own description, she was moved to receive the award "at this stage in my life...and in this time in this industry, when these things are going on, and for this role."

"I'm incredible grateful," she said. Kidman took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series.

In her speech, Kidman gave praise to her fellow nominees -- Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern -- as well as other women whose performances have inspired her over the years.

"I want to thank you all for your trailblazing performances you've given over your career and how wonderful it is that our careers can go beyond 40 years old because 20 years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives," she said. "We've proven - and these actresses and so many more have proven - we are potent and powerful and viable."

In "Big Little Lies," Kidman played Celeste Wright, a woman and mother who struggles to remove herself from an abusive situation.

Kidman used her acceptance speech to advocate for more stories about women, specifically calling out writers, directors, studios and film financers.

"I just beg that the industry stays behind us because our stories are finally being told," she said. "It's only the beginning."