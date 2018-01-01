Motorcycle driver and passenger killed in Lancaster County crash

A crash in Lancaster County claimed the lives of two people on Saturday evening.

Susquehanna Regional Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck on Colebrook Road, near Donegal Springs Road just before 6:00 p.m.

Investigators say Nathan Kilby, 31, of Lancaster was driving the motorcycle. Lauren Rickabaugh, 31, of Holtwood, was the passenger on the motorcycle. Police say while Kilby was traveling on Colebrook Road, a collision occurred with the truck at the intersection of Donegal Springs Road.

Both Kilby and Rickabaugh were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Northwest Crash Team.