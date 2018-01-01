Woman wins $50,000 check to pay down student loans

One Cartersville woman decreased her student loan amount by $50,000 just by playing a game.

Scroll for more content...

Elizabeth Herlihy works as physical therapist, and like most Americans, she deals with the weight of more than $100,000 worth of student loans.

"I'm in complete shock, I don't really know what to say. It really can happen to anyone," said Herlihy of her win.

She won the money by playing Givling, a free downloadable triva-based app, which allows players to compete for a $50,000 student loan payoff, or a $25,000 mortgage payoff.

"Many college graduates are burdened by high-interest rate student loans, making it financially difficult to finance their next major life event, like buying a car or purchasing a home," said Vince Passione, founder and CEO of LendKey in a press release. "Our community based bank and credit union partnerships have reduced this burden for tens of thousands of borrowers. We are thrilled the lucky winner is going to be able to achieve those dreams faster."

The app is available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Individuals can use the invite code SB163487.