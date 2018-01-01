Thomaston man killed in 6 vehicle crash on CT, MA border identified by PD

Massachusetts State Police have released the name of the tractor-trailer driver from Connecticut who was killed in a crash on Interstate 91NB in Longmeadow on Saturday morning.

Anthony Gentile, 33, of Thomaston, was identified as the deceased tractor-trailer driver.

Police responded to a six-vehicle crash at 7 a.m. in which they said a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer struck the rear of a Freightliner tractor-trailer that was slowing down due to a lane painting project.

As a result of the collision, the front tractor-trailer struck 4 more cars that were slowing for the construction, collided with a guardrail, and stopped in the median, police said.

Police said Gentile was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three people suffered minor injuries, but police said only two were treated at nearby hospitals. They said the driver of the Freightliner tractor-trailer was not injured.

For hours, the Interstate by Exit 49 in Enfield was closed, and traffic was diverted at Exit 2 in Longmeadow onto Route 5.

Police said the Peterbuilt trailer contained bottles of shampoo that spilled onto the roadway causing about 300 yards of debris.

The crash is still under investigation.