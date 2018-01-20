Here are the signs of the Women's March

The day after the inauguration of Donald Trump, people across the world took to the streets in protest. One year later, many have returned to the Women's March, signs in hand.

A sign holds more than just a slogan representing the crowd's wider message. It holds significance for the person who spent time making it and carrying it all the way to the event. It's a way for the person's voice to be heard without them uttering a word, a way to inspire the crowd around them and make their point to the world.

At this year's Women's Marches, from Rome to New York and Los Angeles, handmade signs were just as ubiquitous as the knit hats in every shade of pink.

The world heard what people had to say Saturday in part because of those signs, held high and waved proudly for everyone to see.