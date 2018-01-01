Supreme Court to hear travel ban 3.0 challenge in April

The Supreme Court said Friday that it would take up a challenge to the latest version of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Oral arguments will be heard in April.

In a two-sentence order, the court said it will consider questions concerning whether the ban violates immigration law as well as the Establishment Clause of the Constitution.

Late last year, the justices allowed the entire travel ban issued in September to go into effect pending appeal.

The court's eventual ruling will determine the fate of the third attempt of the Trump administration to restrict entry to people from several Muslim-majority countries, and it marks the second time the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the issue.

A case concerning the legality of a previous version of the ban was on the Court's calendar for earlier in the term but the justices removed it after the President issued this version of the travel ban in September.

This story is breaking and will be updated.