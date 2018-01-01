21 deaths now linked to the flu in Connecticut

Twenty-one deaths are now linked to the flu, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Scroll for more content...

Of the deaths, 17 were among patients over the age of 65, two were between the ages of 50 and 64, one was between 25 and 49 years old and 1 was between 5 and 17 years old.

The DPH said 14 were associated the influenza A and seven were linked to influenza B.

Doctors and public health officials addressed this season's rampant outbreak of the flu on Friday at 11 a.m. in New Haven.

They said the number of flu hospitalizations has risen dramatically since the start of the season at the end of the summer. They also advised that getting a flu shot can help, regardless of the type of flu it guards against.

Yale-New Haven Hospital, the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Department of Public Health with the City of New Haven hosted the briefing.

According to the DPH, influenza activity has remained high in Connecticut over the last few weeks. It said influenza A viruses have been more predominate.

From the end of Aug. 2017 to Jan. 13, 2018, there have been 1,342 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu. Of those, 615 required hospitalization.

Hartford County had the most cases with 412 reports. Fairfield had 338, New Haven had 337, New London had 85, Middlesex had 68, Tolland had 41, Litchfield had 40 and Windham County had 21.

Doctors told Channel 3 that it's important to get the flu vaccine. They said there's still time to get it.

Flu symptoms typically include chills, dehydration, fatigue and fever.

The flu hit close to home for the New Canaan community.

Earlier this week, officials there said 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi's death was linked to influenza B.

His wake is scheduled for Sunday.