Coast Guard involved in search for man swept into ocean near Depoe Bay

U.S. Coast Guard crews are involved in the search for a man who was reportedly swept out to sea near Depoe Bay.

The Coast Guard reported that a helicopter crew and ground crews were assisting other first responders on the Oregon coast in the search for a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

The man was swept out into the ocean from rocks near the sea wall north of Depoe Bay at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told police the man went over the sea wall to look at the ocean when he was swept off the rocks.

Emergency crews warned of high surf and extremely dangerous conditions on the Oregon coast Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning in effect through midnight.

"People are urged to be aware of the sneaker waves, high water, debris pattern from ocean waves, and not to cross closed parking lots or parks that are closed due to the ocean conditions," according to Oregon State Police.

In the Lincoln City area, a Portland woman was hospitalized after being struck by a large wave and log on the beach near the Chinook Winds Casino Resort.