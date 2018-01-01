Woman hospitalized after being hit by large wave, log

Firefighters are warning of dangerous conditions on the Oregon coast after a Portland woman was hit by a large wave and log near Lincoln City.

A North Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokesman said three women were walking on the beach at Roads End State Recreation Site near the Chinook Winds Casino Resort when they were struck by a large wave at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

A log that was swept up in the wave hit two of the women. One of the women, who is from Portland, was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The other two women were not transported to the hospital.

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue is advising people to stay off the beaches Thursday due to dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service reported high surf conditions are creating extremely dangerous conditions on beaches and coastal jetties Thursday on the Oregon coast.

A coastal flood warning is in effect through midnight.

"Structures and roads located immediately at beach level will likely be inundated by waves and damaged by debris. Many beaches, jetties, and rocky out croppings will be covered by deep water. Beach erosion is possible," according to the National Weather Service.