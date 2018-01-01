Trump: Predecessors left North Korea to a president 'that scored the highest on tests'

Fresh off a White House doctor declaring his health excellent, President Donald Trump swiped at his predecessors on North Korea, while saying he "scored the highest on tests."

Discussing the issue of North Korea's nuclear ambitions in an interview Wednesday with Reuters, Trump took a swing at his predecessors, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, for their approaches to the rogue nation.

"I guess they all realized they're going to have to leave it to a president that scored the highest on tests. What can I tell you?" Trump said.

White House physician Ronny Jackson told reporters on Tuesday that he had screened Trump for neurological impairments at the President's asking during a yearly medical exam last week, and that Trump had scored 30 out of 30 on the cognitive test.

Jackson said he "found no reason whatsoever to think the President has any issues whatsoever with his thought processes."

Jackson declined during his question and answer session to compare Trump's health to that of other presidents, and he described Trump as in good health outside of needing to lose weight and to exercise.

Trump said in the Reuters interview that he already gets exercise.

"I mean I walk, I this, I that," Trump said. "I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think."

CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta said Jackson's information indicated that the President, like most men of his age, has a common form of heart disease.

Trump has bragged in the past about his health and energy as well as his IQ score, which he said in 2013 is "one of the highest."

Since becoming President, Trump has continued making similar claims, offering that he could score higher on an IQ test than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and claiming earlier this month that he is a "genius."