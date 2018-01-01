Police officer investigated for rape

FOX10 News Investigates has learned a Mobile Police officer is accused of raping a woman in his city-issued vehicle.

Scroll for more content...

Mobile Police confirmed an internal affairs investigation was conducted into the allegations, and the case has now been turned over to a grand jury for an indictment decision.

Mobile Police confirmed the rape allegations stemmed from an alleged incident last fall in downtown Mobile, in which Officer Jamal Pettway is accused of raping a woman in his city-issued narcotics vehicle.

According to sources close to the department, Officer Pettway worked as a narcotics officer at the Mobile Police Department.

In a written statement to FOX10 News Investigates Tuesday afternoon, January 16, Mobile Police said "appropriate administrative action was taken" against Officer Pettway.

Mobile Police did not elaborate as to what kind of action that was, and it is unclear if the officer is still on regular duty.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed against Officer Pettway.

FOX10 News Investigates also reached out to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office for a comment about the grand jury looking into the alleged incident, but so far, FOX10 News Investigates has not received a response.

FOX10 News Investigates will keep you posted as soon as more information is available.