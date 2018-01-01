wx_icon Huntsville 24°

wx_icon Florence 26°

wx_icon Fayetteville 19°

wx_icon Decatur 25°

wx_icon Scottsboro 25°

Clear
Schools announce weather closings and delays for Thursday Full Story
Livestream View Now

David Harbour's latest Twitter challenge is strangely sweet

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is willing to do a few favors for his followers.The actor responded to a ...

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 11:34 AM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 3:57 PM

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is willing to do a few favors for his followers.

Scroll for more content...

The actor responded to a fan's tweeted request that he officiate her wedding with a challenge.

"125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony," Harbour replied in a tweet on Tuesday. "I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece."

Harbour's response had garnered more than 68,000 retweets by Wednesday morning, but the bride-to-be's initial tweet is trailing behind with 46,000.

This isn't the first time Harbour has tasked a follower with a social media challenge.

Earlier this month, he appeared in a high school student's senior yearbook photo after she managed to have her request retweeted more than 25,000 times.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events