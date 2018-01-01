What's happening in sport? Five things to know

Players at the Australian Open sizzling with temperatures set to nudge 40-C (104-F) later this week.

On Wednesday, it was Caroline Wozniacki who was feeling the heat as the Dane teetered on the edge of a second-round defeat.

At 1-5 down in the deciding third set, the world No. 2 looked all but dead and buried in her match against Croatia's Jana Fett before she finally kicked into gear.

After surviving two match points, the Dane rattled off six games in a row to progress to the third round 3-6 6-2 7-5.

"Still alive!" tweeted 2011 semi-finalist Wozniacki, who hasn't gone further than the fourth round in Melbourne in the last five seasons.

Progress was far from smooth for two of the top men.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga needed five sets to get past Canada's Denis Shapovalov, while world No. 3 and ATP Tour finals champion Grigor Dimitrov scraped through against American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald.

The Bulgarian emerged victorious after winning the fifth set 8-6 in a match lasting nearly three-and-a-half hours.

Kournikova serves up twins

Anna Kournikova used to attract more headlines off the court than on it during her playing days, making millions of dollars from advertising campaigns and becoming one of the most common searches on the internet.

Things have quietened down in recent years, but news that she and her pop star partner Enrique Iglesias welcomed twins into the world last December caused a spike in search traffic.

And on Tuesday, both she and Iglesias shared images of the twins on their Instagram accounts, prompting an slew of congratulatory messages for the post which Kournikova simply called: "My Sunshine."

Trick-shot specialist

From tennis escapologists to one of golf's most talented trick-shot specialists.

Whether it's smashing balls in midair or using a putter off the tee, Paul Barrington has every shot in his locker as CNN's Living Golf found out recently.

Barrington, a former long-drive champion, has been entertaining crowds at golf tournaments for 25 years.

"It's a tough enough game when the ball is stood still on the tee but when it's in the air, midair, or someone is throwing it at you - they're the toughest ones," Barrington explains.

Rory raring to go

He's been out of action since October, but former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy is set to resume playing with renewed vigor in 2018.

The Northern Irishman, who is gearing up for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship which starts Thursday, was diagnosed with a minor heart irregularity last April.

The scare prompted a reassessment of not only of his lifestyle but also his approach to playing.

But McIlroy said "it's nothing" with his doctors telling him it was "just something you have to keep on top of."

The 28-year-old starts the first of eight straight tournaments on Thursday ahead of April's Masters -- the first major of 2018.

Kaepernick set to complete $1M pledge

From homeless people and single mothers to immigrants and families affected by violent crime, Colin Kaepenick's pledge to raise $1 million for oppressed communities has been honored, the ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback has announced.

Kaepernick, who protested racial injustices in the US by kneeling during the National Anthem before 49ers games, says the final $100,000 donation has been pledged and that he will reveal where that money will go Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has distributed money to social projects in cities all over the US and to at least one project overseas, raising money for an aircraft that will deliver food and water aid in Somalia.