Man arrested at Rep. Kyrsten Sinema's office on suspicion of stalking

US Capitol Police arrested a man suspected of stalking Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona on Friday after he arrived at her DC office claiming to have a meeting with the lawmaker, according to an affidavit filed in US district court.

Amos Olagunju was arrested on suspicion of violating an injunction filed in 2017 after staff called the officers, according to the filing. Olagunju first came to the attention of the Capitol Police when Sinema's staff reported a number of Facebook messages and phone calls from him in which he claimed to have a personal relationship with Sinema in May 2014, according to the affidavit.

Olagunju sent multiple messages talking about their future together and asking her to dinner, the affidavit said. When contacted by the Capitol Police in October 2014, he told an agent he was a member of Sinema's team.

Olagunju is set to be in court on Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary and detention hearing, where he'll likely enter a plea.

Sinema's office declined to comment. US Capitol Police also declined to comment on an ongoing investigation.