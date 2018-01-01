wx_icon Huntsville 19°

wx_icon Florence 18°

wx_icon Fayetteville 16°

wx_icon Decatur 18°

wx_icon Scottsboro 21°

Clear
School closings and delays for Wednesday, Jan. 17 Full Story
Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

DPW: 1,800 parking tickets issued due to snow parking rules

According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, 1,835 parking citations were issued between Sunday night and M...

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 4:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 5:36 PM

According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, 1,835 parking citations were issued between Sunday night and Monday evening as emergency winter parking regulations were in effect.

Scroll for more content...

The city got rid of the 4-inch rule this year, saying it was too confusing for drivers.

Instead, the city put up signs explaining which side of the street motorists should park on, depending on the day of the week.

"So on an odd calendar day, you'd park on the odd side of the street starting at 11 p.m. and on an even calendar day, you'd park on the even side of the street from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.," Laura Daniels, the DPW director of operations, told TODAY'S TMJ4 in November.

The DPW also has an alert system that will send messages to your smartphone.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events