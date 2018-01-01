PD: Woman 'in crisis' at Phoenix overpass planned murder of boyfriend

The Phoenix Police Department has identified a woman who acted erratically on an overpass and led police to the body of a man in a Phoenix home Sunday.

Just a day before the incident, 23-year-old Zynia Lolita Chapman stabbed her 25-year-old boyfriend repeatedly with the intent to kill him, according to newly released court documents.

Police say Chapman then suffered injuries to her neck after she cut herself.

On Sunday, officers spotted Chapman the overpass at the Loop 101 and 23rd Avenue.

Chapman told officers that she killed her boyfriend the night before and told them to go to her home near 19th and Glendale avenues.

When officers arrived at Chapman's apartment, they found her boyfriend's body with signs of obvious trauma.

While at the home, officers found a journal which detailed Chapman's plan to commit the murder of her boyfriend.

Police say Chapman was also planning to commit suicide.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later arrested.

The case is under investigation.