What's happening in sport? Five things to know

Roger Federer winning his first-round match at the Australian Open wasn't a surprise, since the Swiss great hasn't lost his opener at a grand slam in 15 years.

What was a surprise was just who he chatted to afterwards on the court .

Post-match interviews are commonplace on the big show courts at Melbourne Park -- but nobody expected actor and comedian Will Ferrell to be the one posing the questions to the defending champion.

Tennis fan Ferrell is a US Open regular and attended Day One Monday in Melbourne.

Taking on the character of Ron Burgundy from his "Anchorman" films, the actor stole the show from interviewer and tennis great John McEnroe -- as a somewhat nervous Federer looked on.

It was by far the trickiest part of the 19-time grand slam champion's day after an easy win against Slovenian Aljaz Bedene.

Ferrell asked Federer such posers as whether he felt like a silky gazelle on court, whether he was a witch or a vampire, and whether his secret was eating wombat meat. Federer could only block back Ferrell's comedic aces.

The actor signed off with his famous catchphrase from "Anchorman": "Stay classy," inserting Melbourne at the end instead of San Diego.

A day for comebacks

Federer breezed into the second round in an hour and 40 minutes, on a day when Novak Djokovic, Maria Sharapova, Stan Wawrinka and Petra Kvitova all made comebacks of sorts.

Foermer world No.1 Djokovic hadn't played a competitive match since Wimbledon after being sidelined by an elbow injury, but the six-time Australian Open champion cruised past American Donald Young 6-1 6-2 6-4.

Five-time grand slam winner Sharapova beat Tatjana Maria 6-1 6-4 in her first match at the Australian Open since testing positive for a banned substance in Melbourne in 2016.

Kvitova missed last year's event after she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic at the end of 2016, needing surgery on her left, playing hand to save her career.

But her return was shortlived as she lost to former world No. 9 Andrea Petkovic 6-3 4-6 10-8 in two hours 52 minutes.

Switzerland's Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, was also playing in his first match since Wimbledon because of knee surgery and needed four sets to beat Ricardas Berankis 6-3 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-2).

The players are bracing for a heatwave, with temperatures of 38 Celsius and 39 Celsius expected for Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Speed golf world record

If you're not that into golf and find the sport a bit on the slow side ... let us introduce you to Steve Jeffs.

The Englishman recently set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest hole ever completed -- a rapid one minute and 50.6 seconds!

Jeffs beat the previous record -- one minute 52 seconds -- which was set by fellow Brit Phil Naylor back in 2005.

"I probably spent four months working on my sprinting," Jeffs told CNN. "When I first tried (to break the record) I got quite close and thought it would be easy."

For the attempt to count, the hole must be at least 500 yards long. The clock begins the moment the ball is first struck and stops when it drops into the hole.

The golfer can ride in a cart, but must finish the hole with as many clubs as they started with. Jeffs, having worked on his fitness, opted to run instead of use a cart.

"I feel like speed golf can improve people's golf and also keep them fit and healthy," he said.

"I want to have a legacy for my daughters and I also want to people to recognise British SpeedGolf. The sport is growing and growing and there are plenty of fit golfers who can get involved."

Biles says, "Me, too."

In a timely tweet, American gymnast Simone Biles came forward to say "Me, too."

"I, too, am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," she said Monday afternoon in a Twitter post with the hashtag #MeToo.

"There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now that it is not my fault."

Nassar was the team doctor for USA Gymnastics through four Olympic Games, treating young hopefuls and gold medal winners -- but is now set to be sentenced for sexually abusing girls in his care. His case illustrates the drive of the #MeToo movement to call out serial predatory behavior and the forces that enable it.

More than 140 female athletes said they were abused by the once-respected doctor, including Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney, members of the "Fierce Five" US Olympic gymnastics team that won the gold in 2012.

Many said they were pressured into silence by powerful institutions, including USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body in the United States.

You can read more about Simone Biles speaking out here.

Photo of the day

By now, you will have read about and watched Minnesota Vikings' historic, last-second 61-yard touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

The home fans generated a whopping 119.8 decibel noise during the game, as the Vikings went to within one match of the Super Bowl.

This photo shows the exact second the Vikings bench realized wide receiver Stegon Diggs had a free run to score a touchdown.

What a moment!