Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan's death 'not suspicious,' say police

The death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious, London's Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.

The 46-year-old lead singer of the Irish band was found dead in her London hotel room on Monday.

She had been in London for a short recording session, according to a statement by her publicist.

The Cranberries rose to global fame in the mid-1990s with a string of hits, including "Linger," "Zombie" and "Dreams." The group, from Limerick, has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

In 2007, O'Riordan launched a solo project with her album "Are You Listening?" before reuniting with the group in 2009. She also teamed up with Smiths bassist Andy Rourke and Ole Koretsky to provide the vocals for the group D.A.R.K.

In 2017, The Cranberries released "Something Else," an acoustic album featuring some of the band's most popular hits, along with three new recordings.

But they canceled many dates on their 2017 tour of Europe and North America, with the band citing O'Riordan's chronic back problems as the cause.

On Twitter Monday, the Cranberries said that O'Riordan's family members are "devastated" by the news and have requested privacy.

The details of O'Riordan's funeral have not yet been finalized, according to Father James Walton, her parish priest.