NAACP Awards 2018: The winners list

The winners of the 49th NAACP Image Awards were announced during a live broadcast Monday night from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

Anthony Anderson hosted the two-hour awards show, which opened with a moment in support of #TimesUp featuring Angela Robinson, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The majority of the awards were given out beforehand, but director Ava DuVernay ("Selma") was honored as the NAACP entertainer of the year during the telecast.

Here's a list of who won what at the NAACP Image Awards:

Entertainer of the year

Ava DuVernay

Outstanding actor in a motion picture

Daniel Kaluuya -- "Get Out"

Outstanding actress in a motion picture

Octavia Spencer -- "Gifted"

Outstanding motion picture

"Girls Trip"

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson -- "black-ish"

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Tracee Ellis Ross -- "black-ish"

Outstanding comedy series

"black-ish"

Outstanding actor in a drama series

Omari Hardwick -- "Power"

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Taraji P. Henson -- "Empire"

Outstanding drama series

"Power"

The winners of the nontelevised categories for the 49th NAACP Image Awards are:

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Jay Ellis -- "Insecure"

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Marsai Martin -- "black-ish"

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Joe Morton -- "Scandal"

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Naturi Naughton -- "Power"

Outstanding television movie, limited series or dramatic special

"The New Edition Story"

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special

Idris Elba -- "Guerrilla"

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special

Queen Latifah -- "Flint"

Outstanding news/information -- (series or special)

"Unsung"

Outstanding talk series

"The Real"

Outstanding reality program/reality competition series

"The Manns"

Outstanding variety or game show -- (series or special)

"Lip Sync Battle"

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Idris Elba -- "Thor: Ragnarok"

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Tiffany Haddish -- "Girls Trip"

Outstanding independent motion picture

"Detroit"

Visit the NAACP Image Awards site for the full list.