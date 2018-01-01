Neighbors spot children on roof in large West Bloomfield condo fire

The West Bloomfield Fire Department battled a large condo fire on Monday morning.

A neighbor tells 7 Action News that she was enjoying her cup of coffee when she saw children on the roof trying to escape the fire.

We're told they were able to escape safely before the fire department arrived.

The fire chief says one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A firefighter reportedly slipped and fell in the icy conditions and is getting checked out.

The chief says it was a very intense fire that spread quickly. Four units were reportedly damaged.

Firefighters from Waterford Township and Bloomfield Township also assisted.