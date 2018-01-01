Domestic violence victims urged to get help following North Nashville shooting

A heartbreaking tragedy in North Nashville.

Three people, including two young children, were shot and killed in what police believe to be a domestic shooting.

Police are urging victims of domestic violence to get help before it is too late.

A small memorial has been placed here on Jenkins Court for 5-year-old Samaii and 8-year-old Sammarre Daniel. Their mother, Darnykka Daniel is in serious condition after this tragic shooting.

Police say the three were found shot outside their home in the 2600 block of Jenkins Court.

There are security cameras on the front and side of the house. News 4 reached out to Metro police to see if those cameras worked and if they are being used as evidence. So far, we have not heard back.

Domestic violence detectives are working this case.

Kris Mumford, MNPD spokesman said, "The domestic violence subdivision is well trained. Of course, it's very difficult for any officer to come upon a child, a deceased child and this kind of violence. But again, we urge anyone who may be in a domestic violence situation to call our domestic violence detectives. We have a lot of great programs that can assist if you're ever in fear for your safety."

After the shooting, police said the suspect, 24-year-old Queshan Brooks, ran away and carjacked 70-year-old Robert Payne. Police say Brooks shot and killed Payne and shot a passenger who is still in critical condition.

Brooks will be charged with three counts of murder, and other charges are expected. Police say Darnykka Daniel is Brooks' stepmother.