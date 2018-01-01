'It's been a very traumatizing evening': 3 children safe after car theft

A Utah family is recovering from a scare Sunday evening after a man stole their car and nearly took the three children in the car with him, officials report.

At around 5:30 p.m., the family had arrived at their home near the east end of Grantsville on Main Street when a man appeared on their property, according to Grantsville police spokeswoman Alison Peterson.

The man, armed with a gun, attempted to steal the family's vehicle while the three children were still inside, but the parents were able to quickly remove the kids as the man was driving off. The mother was dragged by the car during the carjacking and sustained minor injuries, Peterson said.

The children were not injured.

"It's been a very traumatizing evening for this young family, and under the circumstances they're holding up and they're doing all right," Peterson said.

Police said the man, later identified as 27-year-old Tyler Nuckolls, was apprehended 30 minutes later in Tooele near 800 North and 700 West.

Two Tooele police officers received injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening during the arrest.

Nuckolls was booked into Tooele County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and burglary, carjacking, child kidnapping, theft of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, fleeing and failure to stop at the command of a police officer.