What's happening in sport? Five things to know

There was plenty of buzz when Rafael Nadal faced Victor Estrella Burgos at the Australian Open.

Scroll for more content...

Nadal is a 16-time grand slam winner, the current world No. 1 and the Spaniard opened the night session on Rod Laver Arena as the grand slam tennis season got underway.

But most of that buzz seemed to revolve around what the 31-year-old Nadal was wearing. For the first time since 2008 at majors, the muscular left-hander donned a sleeveless shirt.

The look was commonplace early in Nadal's career, including when he beat Roger Federer in a 2008 Wimbledon final many consider to be the greatest tennis match of all time.

Accompanying the grey sleeveless Nike shirt, Nadal went with pink. His shorts, wristbands, headband and the bottom of his shoes were all pink.

Other players were quizzed about their choice of attire, including the man Nadal beat in last year's semifinals, Grigor Dimitrov, and Kyle Edmund, the lone British man in the draw after Andy Murray's injury withdrawal.

Murray's mum, Judy, said Edmund was "rocking the liquorice allsort outfit" in his upset win over US Open finalist Kevin Anderson, but the player himself wasn't so sure.

"I don't think pink really suits me," he said.

If last year's US Open, the final grand slam of 2017, saw Americans dominate the women's draw, then the opposite is true for the first grand slam of 2018.

Three of last year's four semifinalists in New York -- Venus Williams, CoCo Vandeweghe and Sloane Stephens -- all crashed out at the first hurdle at the Australian Open.

Williams herself admitted as much, hinting at a possible hangover from last year's success.

"This is, like, a new year," Williams, who was seeking to become the oldest grand slam winner in tennis history, told reporters. "You can't live in the previous year. It's impossible."

The only remaining semifinalist in the draw is Madison Keys, the beaten US Open finalist.

Meanwhile, it was also a tough day for the US on the men's side of the draw as seeded pair Jack Sock and John Isner both fell to unfancied opposition.

Sock can at least still take pride in the fact his sock knowledge is second to none.

READ: Billie Jean King calls for Australian Open court to be renamed

READ: Federer given tricky Australian Open draw

Stat of the day: This is the first time either of the Williams sisters haven't been in a grand slam second round since 1997.

You can read more about the Australian Open here.

Golfer's wife helps him claim biggest prize of his career

It's not often you hear a golfer admit his caddy "doesn't know that much about golf."

But after Chris Paisley's regular bag carrier went on an extended holiday, the Englishman was forced to take emergency measures.

At the final hour, Paisley's wife, Keri, stepped in to help out ... and to amazing effect.

The 31-year-old won the South African Open Championship, securing his maiden title on the European Tour and beating local favorite and world No. 30 Branden Grace.

Paisley went into the tournament ranked 286th in the world but his victory has seen him rocket to a career-high 121, while also picking up a cool $192,578 for his win.

Read more about Paisley's victory here.

England mourns death of former footballer

English football is in mourning following the death of trailblazing black star Cyrille Regis.

The feared former West Bromwich Albion striker, who passed away aged just 59, made a name for himself on the pitch during the 1970s and 80s, when racism was still rife on the terraces of English stadiums.

Capped five times by England between 1982 and 1987, Regis was sent a bullet in the post when he was first called up to represent the national team.

Arriving in England from French Guiana when he was just five, Regis first signed for West Brom in 1977 where he played alongside two other black players, Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson.

The trio became known as the "Three Degrees" and were frequently the targets of racist abuse and chants.

Regis described some of that abuse in a recent interview with CNN.

"The worst for me was getting my first England cap and receiving a bullet through the post saying 'if you put your foot on our Wembley turf, you'll get one of these for your knees,'" Regis recalled.

"But in England I think we've come a long, long way from where we were in the seventies," he added.

You can read more about the pioneering football star here.

F-bomb on live TV

The excitement of being the manager of the first team to beat Manchester City in the Premier League this season was clearly too much to handle for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool's charismatic German coach dropped the F-bomb live on US TV following his side's thrilling 4-3 win at Anfield.

"You can look at this game in a few different ways," said Klopp on NBC. "As a manager, you can say we could have done this and that better or you can look at it as a football fan and say what the f*** was that?"

He then jokingly added: "Oh, I thought in America it's OK. In England, it's not possible."

Liverpool's victory also ended Manchester City's hopes of going an entire Premier League season unbeaten, a feat only previously accomplished by Arsenal's "Invincibles" of the 2003/04 season.

Watch Jurgen Klopp's slip of the tongue here.

'This is just the beginning, baby'

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a game away from reaching Super Bowl LI after dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42 on Sunday in the AFC divisional round.

More sports pictures are available on our Instagram page.

It's the first time Jacksonville has been this far in the NFL season since the 1999 campaign.

Should the Jaguars reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history, they're going to have to do it on the home turf of the defending champs -- Jacksonville will now face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

After the win over the Steelers, the Jaguars returned to EverBank Field in Jacksonville, where an estimated 10,000 fans welcomed them.

"We're not done yet," defensive end Calais Campbell said, according to the team's website. "This is just the beginning, baby. All the hard work is for this moment, right here. We're going to the Super Bowl. Let's go."

You can find out more about the Jaguars' revival here.