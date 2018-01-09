North and South Korea meet again to discuss Winter Olympics

North and South Korea are discussing fielding a joint ice hockey team in next month's Winter Olympics, a potential first for the two countries, which have never competed under one flag at the Games.

Baik Tae-hyun, a spokesman for South Korea's Unification Ministry, said Monday the two sides were in the process of coordinating the creation of an inter-Korean women's ice hockey team made-up of players from both nations.

Baik's comments came as officials from Seoul and Pyongyang sat down for discussions Monday, the second such meeting in less than seven days.

The two sides, meeting at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea, are expected to hammer out details on how the secluded communist nation can take part in the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, though no exact agenda has been disclosed. South Korea said it agreed to North Korea's proposal to hold high-level talks on Wednesday.

Here are the latest developments:

Two skaters are the only North Koreans to qualify for the Games, but there has been talk of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granting an additional quotas for other athletes

North Korea, South Korea and the IOC will meet Saturday to finalize details on Pyongyang's participation

Baik told reporters North Korean negotiators brought up the case of North Korean restaurant workers who defected to the South nearly two years ago

Thaw

Last week, officials from North and South Korea met face-to-face for the first time in two years, with the North agreeing to send a delegation to the Games -- the most significant thaw in relations between the neighboring states in years.

To date, only two North Korean athletes have qualified for the Games -- figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju sik. However, the country's National Olympic Committee did not meet an October 30 deadline to accept their spot.

There has been talk of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granting an additional quota, or so-called wild card, for North Korean athletes.

Baik said that both Koreas and the IOC would finalize the size of the North Korean delegation and the number of athletes competing at a meeting Saturday.

In a statement last week, the IOC reiterated that it remains open to the North's participation. "Our mission is always to ensure the participation of all qualified athletes, beyond all political tensions and divisions. On this we have been working with all the stakeholders for quite some time," the statement said.

According to Japanese news agency Kyodo, North Korea's representative to the IOC, Chang Ung, told reporters at Beijing's international airport over the weekend that Seoul had proposed fielding a joint female hockey team. He did not disclose whether North Korea supported the idea.

Choi Moon-soon, the governor of Gangwon Province, where the Olympics are being hosted, discussed the idea of a joint hockey team in an interview with CNN after the first round of talks on Tuesday.

Suiting up together?

Sports have been used by both sides as a means of reconciliation. The two countries marched under the same flag at the opening ceremony of the Sydney Games in 2000 and South Korean spectators are known to support their northern compatriots. Notably, last year, the North Korean women's ice hockey team was cheered on by crowds when they competed in South Korea.

The two countries have competed under separate flags at major international multi-discipline sporting events since the end of World War II and remain sporting rivals.

The idea of a joint hockey team has been floated before, but the current round of talks appears to have provided an new impetus to the idea. If athletes from the two Koreas were to suit up together, it would be regarded as a symbolic milestone in inter-Korean relations.

"If this goes well, it will create an opportunity to for North Korea and the US to sit down at the table of dialogue," said Choi.

A 2018 breakthrough

Last week's meetings, held on Tuesday at the border village of Panmunjom, lasted for nearly an entire working day and ended with a handful significant developments. The most significant was the North's decision to send a delegation of athletes, a cheering squad, an art troupe, a visitors' group, a Taekwondo demonstration team and a press corps to the Games next month.

South Korea also said a military-to-military hotline was opened on the western Korean Peninsula, though North Korea rejected the claim that the hotline was opened as the result of the talks, and Pyongyang agreed to hold talks to ease military tensions.

Last week's dialogue was lauded by most of the international community, with the United States, China, Russia and Japan all issuing statements praising the dialogue.

After a year of saber rattling and weapons testing, analysts say the decision by Washington and Seoul to postpone annual military exercises and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's perceived offer of an olive branch provided fertile ground for diplomacy.

Many analysts see the talks as a good first step, as they allow the two sides to establish some sort of rapport, but believe Olympic participation itself is mostly symbolic.

North Korea's still refuses to put its nuclear weapons on the table, and previous rounds of diplomacy have failed to bring about either denuclearization or a permanent peace treaty to formally end the Korean War (hostilities ended with a truce in 1953).

'Ill-mannered behaviors'

Baik, the Unification Ministry spokesman, said Monday that North Korean negotiators brought up the case of 13 North Koreans working abroad who defected to the South in 2016.

Pyongyang contends they were abducted. Shortly after the defection, CNN interviewed several of their former colleagues in the North Korean capital. They said their compatriots were tricked by the restaurant owner, but it's unclear if they were speaking under duress. Seoul contends the 13 defectors voluntarily decided to leave.

No decision on their status was made at last week's meeting, according to Baik.

"The North was just addressing their position on the issue to us," he said. "There was no conflict or anything on that."

Ahead of Monday's talks, a piece in North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) accused South Korea of using the Olympic Games talks to pave the way to negotiations on North Korea's weapons programs.

"This fact that South Korea is trying so hard to achieve our participation of the Winter games clearly reveals their wicked intent of leading us into giving up nuclear weapons," KCNA said. "South Korea should carefully consider how their ill-mannered behaviors can bring shameful results."

The article did promote the talks themselves as a positive development when it comes to inter-Korean relations. However, it castigated South Korean President Moon Jae-in for saying US President Donald Trump's hawkish stance on Pyongyang helped push both sides to negotiations.

"It is unbearable to look at South Korea's servile attitude of thanking Trump as if the results of inter-Korean talks happened because of their international sanctions and pressures," said the report. "We will work hard to improve North-South relationship but we will not sit by and tolerate foul actions that pour cold water on our effort."

Rodong Sinmun, a state-run newspaper, praised Kim Jong Un's efforts to bring about the inter-Korean talks, calling them a "brilliant" move in the effort to reunify the Korean Peninsula.