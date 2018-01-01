Floor collapses at Jakarta stock exchange, dozens injured

Dozens of people were injured Monday when a floor at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta collapsed, police said.

At least 77 people were taken to local hospitals after a hallway between two buildings dropped onto the lobby below, according to Argo Yuwono, senior commissioner for Jakarta police department.

Two people have since been discharged. Police said most injuries were minor and they did not comment on the cause of the collapse.

Valentina Simon, Head of Institutional Relations at the exchange, told CNN that the collapse happened at around 12:30 p.m. local time. She described the lobby as an open space where tourists would gather and a coffee shop is located.

The lobby was crowded at the time of the collapse, just after people had finished lunch, a group of college students were also visiting the exchange at the time, according to local media.

In a tweet, the exchange said trading would continue as normal "without significant change to the trading schedule."