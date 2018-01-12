'My shithole in Africa': Global reactions to Trump's comment

Alta Fourie's home in Bloemfontein, South Africa, has a perfectly manicured garden, lots of big windows and a vibrant, red tile roof.

You could call it a lot of things -- lovely, cute or charming come to mind -- but Fourie called it "my shithole in Africa."

CNN asked people from those places to which President Donald Trump reportedly referred to as "shithole countries" to share their reactions to his remarks. (Trump on Friday denied describing certain nations that way.)

The request got a huge response, with some angry, outraged, hurt or, like Fourie, just wanting to prove Trump wrong.

"Although we have many problems, SA is not a shithole," she told CNN over the WhatsApp messaging platform.

Ilza Roggeband woke up to the news about Trump's comments on Friday morning and posted a picture of the beach in Bloubergstrand, South Africa, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Cape Town.

Maria Kipkemoi shared photos from Aberdare National Park -- what she calls "my absolute favorite place in Kenya." She describes it as a paradise -- it grows the best potatoes, there's a place called Elephant Hill (that looks like the ear of an elephant) and Mount Kenya is visible in the distance.

Kipkemoi said her country is beautiful and reckons that about 40% of Kenyans wear their flag as a wristband.

"What annoys me with foreigners is when they come here, they don't expect to see malls and froyos," she said. "Do they expect to see a lion in the street? Or people using smoke signals? Or flying from tree to tree like 'George of the Jungle?' "

The unique wildlife draws people from all over the world to Africa.

Andrew Pike spotted elephants at the Hluhluwe--Imfolozi Park in South Africa.

