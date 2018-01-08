What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A heavy crown. A jewelry heist. And the richest man in the world. Here's this week's politics-free side of the news.

After Serena Williams gave birth ...

...everything went bad! The 36-year-old developed blood clots in her lungs and had two operations before leaving the hospital. Not only is Serena a tennis star but she's also a superstar mom!

American Girl doll is an aspiring astronaut

There's a new role model encouraging girls to reach for the stars. American Girl created Luciana, an 11-year-old girl who dreams of being the first person to walk on Mars.

A royal doll is all smiles

Princess Charlotte reached an important milestone this week. She started nursery school!

Meanwhile, the Queen says ...

...the crown could break your neck! Queen Elizabeth II opens up about her coronation ceremony saying there are some disadvantages to wearing crowns.

Speaking of jewels...

A bag of jewelry stolen in a heist at the Ritz Hotel in Paris may have been found -- at the scene!

And Jeff Bezos doesn't need jewels because ...

... he's the richest person of all time! Amazon's CEO net worth reached $105.1 billion. That should put an Amazon smile on his face.