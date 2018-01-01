Police searching for four suspects that broke into pharmacy in Columbia, stole drugs

Police are searching for four suspects that broke into a pharmacy and stole prescription drugs.
On January 11 around 1:45 a.m., police responded to the Medicine Shoppe in the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue in Columbia Borough for a burglar alarm.
After reviewing surveillance footage, police found that at 1:40 a.m., a window was broken at the front of the store and four suspects entered.
They took various prescription drugs from inside the store before fleeing in a dark colored car that police was possible a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Anyone finding discarded containers, white paper packages, or plastic bins with Medicine Shoppe labeling is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police.