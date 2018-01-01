Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino say they'll never work with Woody Allen again

Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig have credits in Woody Allen movies, but they never will again, the women say.

Sorvino and Gerwig have separately said in recent days they won't work with the director again, a response, they say, to renewed conversations about allegations made against the director by his adopted daughter with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow.

"If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film," Gerwig, who worked with Allen on 2012's "To Rome with Love," said in an interview with The New York Times. "I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again."

Gerwig pointed to Farrow's recent op-eds as turning point that "made me realize that I increased another woman's pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization."

Farrow has accused Allen of sexually assaulting her when she was seven years old, a claim Allen has vehemently denied.

She first shared her account with Vanity Fair in 2013 and recently wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times about Allen's continued acclaim in Hollywood despite those allegations.

"It isn't just power that allows men accused of sexual abuse to keep their careers and their secrets. It is also our collective choice to see simple situations as complicated and obvious conclusions as a matter of 'who can say?'" she wrote. "The system worked for Harvey Weinstein for decades. It works for Woody Allen still."

In response to Farrow's piece, Allen's publicist told CNN in a statement that Farrow's allegations were "thoroughly examined by law enforcement officials and child welfare investigators" and "no charges were ever filed, and the reason is simple: because Woody Allen is innocent."

Sorvino, who starred in Allen's 1995 film "The Mighty Aphrodite," has also reexamined her past with Allen.

In an open letter to Farrow published Wednesday by the Huffington Post, Sorvino said she recently came to feel that Farrow was "telling the truth all along."

"I am so sorry, Dylan!" she wrote. "I cannot begin to imagine how you have felt, all these years as you watched someone you called out as having hurt you as a child, a vulnerable little girl in his care, be lauded again and again, including by me and countless others in Hollywood who praised him and ignored you. As a mother and a woman, this breaks my heart for you."

Sorvino was one of the first women in Hollywood to speak out about her experiences with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The allegations made against Weinstein led to an industry-wide reckoning and movement to curtail sexual harassment and misconduct against women across all professions.

"We are in a day and age when everything must be re-examined," Sorvino wrote. "This kind of abuse cannot be allowed to continue. If this means tearing down all the old gods, so be it."

Allen's next film, "A Rainy Day in New York," is set for release in 2018. It stars "Call Me By Your Name" breakout Timoth-e Chalamet and Selena Gomez.

Allen's 2017 release, "Wonder Wheel," was at one point considered a possible awards contender, but the buzz around the film has largely fizzled. Kate Winslet won a Hollywood Film Award for her work in the film, which also stars Justin Timberlake.

"The cognitive dissonance, the denial and cowardice that spare us painful truths and prevent us from acting in defense of innocent victims while allowing 'beloved' individuals to continue their heinous behavior must be jettisoned from the bottom of our souls," Sorvino wrote. "Even if you love someone, if you learn they may have committed these despicable acts, they must be exposed and condemned, and this exposure must have consequences. I will never work with him again."