9 ways to keep kids busy on snow days

It's early January but a number of Tri-State kids haven't spent a full week back at school since before Christmas. We reached out to parents across social media for suggestions on how to keep the kids occupied, and stay sane, on snow days.

1. Catch up on chores: Kids old enough to go to school are old enough to help clear the table, empty the dishwasher and fold dish towels. Here's a look at age-appropriate chores.

2. Spend time in the kitchen: All you need is a muffin tin. Grab some of these ingredients when you hit the store for milk, bread and toilet paper. They'll keep kids occupied from preparation to clean-up.

3. Hit up the local library: School might be out, but local libraries often remain open. The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, Boone County Public Library, Kenton County Public Library and Campbell County Public Library offer programming for kids. You can also take out books and DVDs.

4. Take advantage of temperatures and freeze bubbles: Frozen bubbles are showing up all across newsfeeds in frigid temperatures. 9 First Warning Weather Meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark shows you how you can make them with your kid at home.

5. ...or an egg!: See how long it takes to freeze.

6. Clean out your closets: Get ahead on spring cleaning! Go through your child's things, see what you can donate, hand down or even sell online. Here's a how-to on how to sell your items on Facebook, and which sites to watch out for.

7. Expand their imaginations: One popular suggestion from 9 On Your Side Facebook fans: Find ways to keep kids away from their screens and using their imaginations. If you have a printer at home, here is a great resource with puzzles you can print out to have the kids solve.

8. Write a handwritten letter to a loved one: Even if they aren't learning cursive at school, the importance of hand written notes shouldn't be lost on them. Here are some supplies if you need to give kids some inspiration, but a pen, some paper and a kind message are all you really need.

9. Get outside!: Pretty much a no-brainer, which is why it's at the end of the list. Some parents suggest teaching kids how to shovel the snow that kept them out of school. Others suggest some screen-free time with siblings and friends. Just make sure you're wearing the right clothes for the cold.