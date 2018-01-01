Traffic stop leads to discovery of hidden meth

A traffic stop in Baldwin County Tuesday resulted in the discovery by deputies of 28 pounds of hidden ice, or meth.

Baldwin County Sheriff Deputies conducted the traffic stop on a white Kia Optima with Georgia license plates near the 53-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 10, according to a news release.

The news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office provided the following account:

The registered owner of the vehicle was not present. The driver, Kevin Silva Tavares, stated he and a passenger were headed to the Tampa area from Houston.

He also stated that they were going to Tampa to work for approximately two months.

The passenger, Jose Luis Arias Castillo, claimed to be traveling from Dallas to an undisclosed city in Florida to simply view the city.

Both subjects had several articles of religious paraphernalia on their person and throughout the vehicle. A consent search was conducted and during the search an aftermarket speaker box was located in the trunk, according to BCSO. The box was "extremely heavy."

Once opened, it was discovered to be approximately 28 pounds of "ice." A stolen firearm was also discovered in the vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Both are being held under a no bond at the Baldwin County Correction's Center.