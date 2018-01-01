wx_icon Huntsville 62°

A selfie can help you win free flights for life

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 12:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 12:52 PM

You could win free flights for life from Allegiant Air for taking a photo with the Getaway Car.

The Getaway Car will be in 80 cities during a five-day span, beginning on Jan. 10 and ending on Jan. 14. The airline said the Getaway Car is 57 Allegiant-branded vehicles.

The traveling plans for the Getaway Car have not been made public but Allegiant Air tweeted Wednesday morning that the car was at St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights.

To be entered to win, take a selfie with the Getaway Car and post it on Twitter or Instagram using #GetawayCar, #Sweepstakes and tag @Allegiant. You can also enter to win by filling this out this form.

