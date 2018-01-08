Dem lawmaker to introduce 'Stable Genius Act' following Trump tweet

One Democratic lawmaker is challenging President Donald Trump's "stable genius" statement by introducing legislation of the same name.

Rep. Brendan Boyle on Tuesday announced his proposed "Stable Genius Act," which would require all presidential candidates to file a Federal Election Commission report "certifying that he or she has undergone medical examination by the medical office under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of the Navy."

"My legislation provides a much needed safeguard to ensure that future presidential candidates meet the basic standards of a proper, uniform medical examination, and that this information is available to the American public before voting for the Office of the Presidency," Boyle said in a statement. "While President Trump apparently considers himself a 'stable genius,' the American people deserve a thorough, standardized procedure to allow a medical professional to determine this."

The legislation comes a week after Trump responded to claims made in author Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury," which raises questions about the President's mental stability. CNN has not confirmed many of the assertions presented in Wolff's book.

"Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence ..." Trump tweeted.

"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," the President continued. "Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!"

Boyle didn't shy away from his thoughts on Trump's comments.

The Pennsylvania lawmaker tweeted a screen grab of the proposal, adding "The President believes he is a 'stable genius.' I do not."

Republicans on Capitol Hill also did not necessarily agree with Trump's "genius" remark.

"He's smart and capable at getting himself elected president," said Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas. But is he a genius? Moran paused for several seconds, smiled and said simply, "Got nothing."

Others laughed it off.

"Listen, my view of the President -- I find him to be engaging, gracious, you know, pretty funny, and I don't have a question he's fit for office," Sen. Ron Johnson, a conservative Republican from Wisconsin, told CNN. When asked if he agreed with Trump's assessment that he's a genius, Johnson laughed, walked into the Senate chamber and didn't reply.

Meanwhile, many -- including Democratic leaders -- have avoided the discussion, preferring to focus on other topics.

Asked if he agreed with Trump, Sen. Tim Scott said: "I'm not commenting on anything." Asked why not, the South Carolina Republican quipped: "I don't want to."

Trump will have his first known medical exam since taking office on Friday, but there is little to indicate the checkup will provide much clarity about the state of the President's mind. A review of the past five presidents' physical exams shows only brief mentions of mental health, and none provide a readout of mental health tests.