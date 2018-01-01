City manager: Va. Beach may consider adding more plows if snow storms increase

Virginia Beach might consider increasing their investment in snow removal assets if there is an increase in winter storms, City Manager Dave Hansen said in an email to city council Sunday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

"Should we see climate change increase the frequency and intensity of these unique winter weather events we may wish to consider increasing our public investment in snow removal assets. We will look at what additional plow assets could be adapted to our existing fleet," Hansen wrote.

The email comes after a large winter storm hit Hampton Roads Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Days later, roads are still icy and have been causing problems for drivers.

Crews have been working around the clock to make roads safer for commuters, but many secondary streets still haven't turned to slush, despite the warmer weather.

Mayor Kenneth Alexander of Norfolk, Mayor Will Sessoms of Virginia Beach, Mayor Rick West of Chesapeake, and Mayor John Rowe of Portsmouth provided a joint statement on Sunday, saying they appreciate everyone's patience as crews work to clear the roads.