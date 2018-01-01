Greenwich resident seeks Democratic gubernatorial nod

A Democrat from Greenwich is looking to get his party's nomination in the race for Connecticut's governor.

Guy Smith announced his run for governor on Tuesday at the Dr. Reginald Mayor Early Childhood School in New Haven.

He also held a meet and greet and a roundtable discussion with firefighters, police, clergy and senior citizens.

Smith joins Democrats Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and educator Mark Stewart Greenstein as candidates who've officially declared.

Republican candidates include Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Stamford's Mike Handler, Trumbull first selectman Tim Herbst, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti, attorney Peter Lumaj, businessman Stephen Obstinik, Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, businessman Bob Sefanowski, Joe Visconti of West Hartford and former U.S. comptroller David Walker.