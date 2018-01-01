UGA quarterback Jacob Eason expected to transfer to Washington

Many outlets are reporting that former five-star starting quarterback Jacob Eason is expected to transfer from the University of Georgia to the University of Washington.

Scroll for more content...

According to 247Sports, sources confirmed on Tuesday Eason is transferring from the University of Georgia to the University of Washington.

Bleacher Report, The Seattle Times and CBS Sports have also reported that Eason was expected to make the decision to transfer as well. Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.

Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.