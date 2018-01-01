wx_icon Huntsville 55°

Former Idaho State Representative Brandon Hixon dead after suicide

Former Idaho State Representative Brandon Hixon was found dead in his home after an apparent suicide according to the...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 12:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 4:37 PM

Former Idaho State Representative Brandon Hixon was found dead in his home after an apparent suicide according to the Canyon County Coroner's office.

Hixon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to the coroner. He was found early this morning by a family member in his Caldwell home.

Hixon was arrested last month for D.U.I, his second, and was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest December 9th.

Governor Butch Otter appointed Jarom Wagnoer to fill Hixon's vacated seat after he resigned in October while facing a criminal investigation by the Attorney General's office.

