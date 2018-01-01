Charitable eyewear company moving on from NW Portland explosion to help animals in need

Charitable eyewear company Fetch Eyewear lost almost all of its inventory in a missive natural gas explosion in northwest Portland.

Scroll for more content...

Now, more than a year later, the company is back in business and looking toward the future.

Ann Sacks' company is launching a new collection, with every pair of glasses sold benefiting animals in need.

Fetch donates 100 percent of net proceeds to support animal rescue and welfare through a partnership with the Pixie Project, an organization run by Sacks' daughter.

The Pixie Project provides vet care, including spay and neuter services, at a low cost for struggling pet owners.

It's that mission that Sacks says helps her look past the October 2016 blast.

The explosion occurred at Northwest 23rd Avenue and Glisan Street after a contractor hit a gas line, causing a leak. An explosion followed, injuring eight people, including firefighters and police officers.

A large cloud of smoke filled the air and could be seen for miles.

"It could have been so much worse for so many people, and we have unfailingly kept that position since it happened," Sacks said.

Sacks said some new trends to expect from Fetch include lenses that can be easily taken out and moved from frame to frame.