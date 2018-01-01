Busted pipes affect Virginia Beach, Portsmouth animal shelters

Broken pipes are having an affect on two area animal shelters.

On Monday, a burst pipe at the Virginia Beach SPCA shelter and Portsmouth Humane Society caused both organizations to close early.

According to a post on the Virginia Beach SPCA facebook page, water from the damaged pipe caused major damage to their IT/server room and computer equipment. No animals have been affected by the burst pipe, according to the post.

The shelter has set up a Blizzard Recovery Fund for anyone who would like to help with repairs. In addition, the shelter says they are in need of towels, blankets, sheets and gallon jugs of water. Donations may be dropped off at our Main Shelter and left on the shelves to the right of the front entrance.

The Portsmouth Humane Society says the pipe that burst was above the dog kennel's at the shelter. The animals are all safe and dry, but the shelter is now without water. According to a Facebook post on the shelter's page, it says the pipe burst in multiple places and needs to be completely replaced, along with the insulation and ceiling tiles. The shelter is asking for donations to help with these repair costs. Donations can be made through paypal.me/donate2phs, or in person at the shelter.