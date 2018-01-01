Pope John Paul II statue unveiled in French Quarter

A new statue of Pope John Paul II is up in the French Quarter, standing 6 feet tall in front of the very Cathedral where he officiated Mass in 1987.

Scroll for more content...

The Archdiocese of New Orleans donated the statue for the city's yearlong Tricentennial celebration.

It's located in front of St. Louis Cathedral.

Pope John Paul, who served as pope from 1978 until his death in April 2005, is the only sitting pope to ever walk the streets of New Orleans.

The statue was carved in Italy and blessed by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square in November.