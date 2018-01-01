Horse breaks loose from buggy, dies after being struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

A horse being hitched to a buggy Sunday night in West Earl Township died after it broke loose and was struck by a passing vehicle, according to West Earl Township police.

Police say the horse was struck on the 400 block of East Main Street at 10:10 p.m. The vehicle that struck the horse was driven by John Bosley, 23, of Leola. Bosley was transported by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident, according to police.

Before the crash, the horse's owner, Johathan Petersheim of Manheim, was attempting to hitch it to a buggy. The horse broke loose and traveled about 1.5 miles before it was struck, police say.

Police are still investigating.