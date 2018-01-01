Vancouver mother pleads for help in finding schizophrenic teen

A Vancouver mother is desperate to find her missing teenage son.

Clark County deputies said 18-year-old Austin Michael Timpe is missing, endangered and mentally ill.

Timpe's mother, Heidi O'Connor, told FOX 12 her son has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The family said Timpe was checked into Skagit Valley Hospital Health Center and released on Jan. 2 against their wishes.

O'Connor and her husband said they haven't heard from him since.

"We love you and we want you to come home, and call mom. And if anybody sees this out there, call the police. Don't call us directly," O'Connor said.

FOX 12 reached out to the hospital, and they said they cannot comment on patients.

Deputies said Timpe has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Officials said if anyone has any information or has seen Timpe – call 911.