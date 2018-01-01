Police: Eugene woman arrested after large party involving minors

A Eugene woman was arrested early Sunday after police say they were called to a large party at her house.

Eugene police responded the home in the 5100 block of Trevon Street after they received calls about a party. Police said one of the callers received text messages with photos from the party, which showed drug use and firearms in the home.

Officers contacted the homeowner, Juanne Aguirre, who gave them consent to enter.

Once inside, officers encountered more than 60 partygoers, and about half of them were minors. Police said they found marijuana and alcohol as well as a baggie of cocaine on the living room floor.

Two loaded firearms were also found in the home.

Police said 18 minors showed signs of impairment from either alcohol or marijuana.

Aguirre was arrested on 18 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and prohibited noise. She was also cited for 18 counts of unlawful allowing consumption on a private premise and unruly gathering.