What's happening in sport? Five things to know

Barcelona have got their man. Finally.

For those who enjoy transfer tittle-tattle, it will perhaps be a source of great sadness to learn that Philippe Coutinho has completed his $192 move from Liverpool to Barcelona after merely five months of speculation and rumors.

The Brazilian international completed his medical on Monday before being unveiled at the club's Nou Camp stadium.

"I am very happy to be here, it is my dream come true," said the 25-year-old, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal in what will be football's third most expensive ever transfer.

It goes without saying that the playmaker performed keepy-uppies in front of supporters -- and gave the obligatory cheesy thumbs up.

Barca fans should perhaps make the most of that brief glimpse into the Brazilian's skills, however, as it will be a while before they see him in action on the pitch, with Coutinho ruled out for three weeks with a thigh injury.

But after four multi-million dollar bids, a written transfer request, months and months of trying, Coutinho is a Barcelona player and Liverpool must now plan for life without their star man.

You can read more about the Coutinho move here.

Hip-hip OK?

Former tennis world No.1 Andy Murray is also injured, though his is a bit more serious than Coutinho's. The latest update from the Briton on his health is that he's undergone surgery in a bid to cure a long-standing hip problem.

Remarkably, the three-time grand slam winner was talking to British tennis reporters at his hospital bed in Melbourne, telling them he's "not finished playing tennis yet."

The 30-year-old says he will be back for the grasscourt season, which will come as a relief to the thousands of British fans who make the annual pilgrimage to Wimbledon to devour strawberries, wave Union flags and cheer Murray, the first male British winner of the tournament since 1936.

Read more about what Murray had to say about surgery and his future by clicking here.

Elsewhere in the tennis world, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka has pulled out of the tournament, which starts on January 15, because of an ongoing custody battle concerning her 11-month-old son.

Will Murray win another major? Have your say on our Facebook page.

Soccer star receives support after alleged racial abuse

Soccer player Blaise Matuidi has received support from across the world after claims he was racially abused during Juventus' match against Cagliari in Italy's top division on Saturday.

It was the second successive Serie A match in which Matuidi, who has played over 60 times for the French national team, had been subjected to abuse.

Verona were handed a suspended partial stadium ban and hit with a ($24,000) -20,000 fine for racist chanting directed at Matuidi during their league match against Juventus on December 30.

Matuidi, who moved to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, wrote on his Facebook page: "I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples. Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace."

There is more on Matuidi, football and racism here.

'A tension reducer' for North and South Korea

Relations between North and South Korea continues to dominate the build up to next month's Winter Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Monday that it has extended the deadline for North Korean athletes to register their participation at next month's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The North Korean Olympic committee had initially missed the October 30 IOC deadline for participating nations.

So far only figure skating pair Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik have qualified for PyeongChang, though their participation has yet to be confirmed.

High-level talks will take place on Tuesday between the two countries and it is hoped that the delegations can discuss the North's participation at the Games.

It should be of no surprise that it is sport, specifically the Olympics, which is underpinning these talks because sport has, throughout the years, helped ease tensions on the peninsula.

Read more about how sport has often helped bring the South and North Korea, two countries still technically at war, together here.

The first female caddy to win a major

Our favorite longform piece of the day is a rare interview with Fanny Sunesson, the woman who muscled her way into the conservative, traditionally male-dominated clubhouse to become the first female caddy to win a major.

Standing by Nick Faldo's side throughout the 1990s, Sunesson guided the legendary English golfer to four major titles.

"I think that we were a fantastic team," she tells CNN's Living Golf. "We worked so well together; it was almost like we were one person thinking."

For a stroll down memory lane and an insight on what it took Sunesson to be the best, read our feature here.

Other top stories

Read: Mikaela Shiffrin nears 'perfection with 40th World Cup victory

Read: Meet the color blind ski photographer

Read: Best golf shots of the year