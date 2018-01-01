Hartford woman due in court for leaving dog to die in the cold

A woman accused of leaving a dog to die in frigid temperatures is due in court on Monday.

According to police, 50-year-old Michelle Bennett of Hartford faces an animal cruelty charge.

Bennett is scheduled to face a judge in Hartford at 10 a.m.

Last week, police said they tried to serve an arrest warrant several times at Bennett's Adams Street address; however, they found her on Cabot Street.

According to animal law advocates, Bennett left the dog to live outside for about a month without food or water.

The dog eventually froze to death, police said.

It was found on New Year's Day.

Bennett was arrested on Thursday.

