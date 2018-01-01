wx_icon Huntsville 40°

Sen. Tina Smith: Franken made decision he felt was best for Minnesota

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 8:49 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 10:19 AM

Sen. Tina Smith, who replaced Al Franken in the Senate, said Monday morning that she's confident her predecessor's decision to resign was because he felt it was the right decision for Minnesota.

"The decision that he made to resign was the decision that he felt was the best thing for Minnesota. I respect the decision that he made. And now it's up to me to move forward and that's what I'm going to do," Smith, a Democrat, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

Smith added that Franken was "a really strong senator" and said "he advocated so well for us."

Franken stepped down earlier this month in the wake of allegations that he touched several women inappropriately. Smith previously served as Minnesota's lieutenant governor before she was appointed to succeed Franken.

