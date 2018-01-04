CES begins; Stocks pointing up; Pfizer changes?

1. Tech talk: The annual Consumer Electronics Show -- better known as CES -- is getting under way in Las Vegas and runs through Friday. Tech companies including LG, Samsung and Microsoft use the international show to wow the public with new gadgets.

Announcements have already been trickling out ahead of the official opening Tuesday. Volkswagen and tech firm Nvidia revealed new advances for artificial intelligence in vehicles.

This year, Intel's CEO will give a keynote address -- and perhaps answer some questions about the flaws in processing chips revealed last week that could make billions of devices vulnerable to hackers.

2. Fresh Apple fight: Two heavyweight investors say Apple should do more to combat iPhone addiction among young people.

California State Teachers' Retirement System and Jana Partners -- two major funds that own about $2 billion in Apple stock between them -- are pressuring the tech giant to take a stronger stance on the mental health effects of excessive smartphone use by children and teenagers.

The investors pointed to a number of studies highlighting the detrimental effects of smartphone addiction. They include being less attentive in class, insufficient sleep and a higher risk of depression and suicide.

The investors called on Apple to research and develop more sophisticated parental controls for phones, criticizing what's available at the moment.

3. Global market overview: U.S. stock futures are pointing up again after a record-setting run last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all poised to hit fresh all-time highs.

European stock markets are mostly rising in early trading after all Asian markets ended the day with small gains.

4. What to watch -- Pfizer: Shares in Pfizer could be in focus on Monday after the drug-maker reportedly announced it was abandoning research to find new drugs aimed at treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

5. Coming this week:

Tuesday -- CES officially starts

Thursday -- Delta earnings

Friday -- JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings; December retail sales