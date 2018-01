Trump appears to say he's willing to meet with Mueller's team

President Donald Trump appeared to say Saturday he's still willing to meet with special counsel Robert Mueller's team over the Russia investigation during an exchange with reporters at Camp David, adding there's been "no collusion."

Scroll for more content...

When asked by a reporter if he would meet with Mueller if requested, Trump responded, "yeah," but then immediately deflected to say there was "no collusion" between his campaign and Moscow in its alleged efforts to influence last year's election. Trump did not clarify his remarks.

"Just so you understand, there's been no collusion, there's been no crime, and in theory everybody tells me I'm not under investigation -- maybe Hillary (Clinton) is, I don't know -- but I'm not," he told reporters. "But we have been very open. We could have done it two ways. We could have been very closed, and it would have taken years. But you know, sort of like when you've done nothing wrong, let's be open and get it over with."

He continued: "Because, honestly, it's very, very bad for our country. It's making our country look foolish. And this is a country that I don't want looking foolish. And it's not gonna look foolish as long as I'm here."

This story is breaking and will be updated.